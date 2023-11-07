Glenn Maxwell slams 201 to help Australia beat Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023: Live Reactions

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a 128-ball double century to steer Australia almost single-handedly to a three-wicket win against Afghanistan at he Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
