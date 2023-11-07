MagazineBuy Print

Glenn Maxwell slams 201 to help Australia beat Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023: Live Reactions

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a 128-ball double century to steer Australia almost single-handedly to a three-wicket win against Afghanistan.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell scored a 128-ball double century to steer Australia almost single-handedly to a three-wicket win against Afghanistan at he Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

