Latest issue of Sportstar

World Cup 2023: Buttler rues missed chances after England exits tournament after Australia loss

England captain Jos Buttler said his side's inability to seize its chances cost dearly as it fell 33 runs short against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 00:06 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

Abhishek Saini
Abhishek Saini
England skipper Jos Buttler.
England skipper Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley
infoIcon

England skipper Jos Buttler. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley

England captain Jos Buttler said his side’s inability to seize its chances cost dearly as it fell 33 runs short against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

“Lots of frustration. I think our bowling performance [was good]. Those are two guys [David Warner and Travis Head] who try to set the tone by being aggressive. Taking those two wickets was crucial. [But] There was a frustrating partnership from Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc. We could have wrapped it up a little quicker,” Buttler said after the match.

HIGHLIGHTS | Australia beats England by 33 runs

Getting together at 244 for eight, Zampa and Starc added 38 runs for the 9th wicket and helped the side to 286 runs.

In reply, England lost two early wickets but looked on course to get its second win of the World Cup, with Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes putting together 84 runs for the third wicket. A meek display by the middle order, however, meant the momentum fizzled out and England crashed out of the World Cup.

“The guys who we have been selecting have been top players, they’ve been the best. Jonny’s dismissal [on the first delivery] today is the kind of thing that keeps happening. My own form has been the most frustrating. It is a pivotal position in the batting lineup,” Buttler said.

Orchestrating England’s slide through the middle was Adam Zampa who braved the dew and ended with 3/21 in 10 overs and picked the key wickets of Buttler, Stokes, and Moeen Ali.

ALSO READ | Kohli gears up for ‘fireworks’ on birthday; De Kock makes himself scarce before India vs South Africa

“It got quite wet early. Probably earlier than we expected. Still felt like the first 20 overs, the wicket was still slow. Difficult to get wickets but we did well to get the asking rate up. The ball got swapped at the around 40-over mark,” Zampa said.

While Zampa relished his contribution with the bat, he said his exploits with the ball were more satisfying.

“I’d say tonight is as satisfying as it feels after an ODI. Bowling to lefties Malan, Stokes, and Ali - they are quality players. My length control was as good as it seemed.”

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Jos Buttler /

Adam Zampa

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

