Best bowling spells of ICC World Cup 2023: Shami’s 7/57 vs NZ, Shaheen’s fifer against Australia in top 5

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end with Australia beating India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad to wear the crown for the sixth time.

Usually known to assist the spinners, the subcontinent conditions, in this World Cup, brought plenty for the fast bowlers as well. Seven of the 10 highest wicket-takers in this edition were pacers.

India’s Mohammed Shami was the pick of the lot with his 24 wickets from seven matches. Shami’s 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal was the best by a bowler over the 48 matches in th tournament.

There were six other occassions when a bowler claimed five wickets. Here is the list of the best bowling spells in the 2023 World Cup:

Mohammed Shami - 7/57 vs New Zealand

Shami became the first Indian bowler to pick seven wickets in an ODI during the semifinal against the Kiwis in Mumbai. More than his wickets, it was when he picked them which made an impact.

India had a massive 398-run total to defend and Shami rattled the opposition early by removing Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. However, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson’s 187-run partnership brought New Zealand back into contention.

Right on cue, Shami returned for his second spell to remove Williamson. He subsequently got Tom Latham, Mitchell, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson to help India win by 70 runs.

Mohammed Shami - 5/18 vs Sri Lanka

Shami took his second fifer of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. India put on a mammoth 357-run total on the board after winning the toss.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj had reduced the Lankans to three for four in within the first fours overs. When Shami came as the first change, he removed Charith Asalanka and Dushan Hemantha on successive deliveries. In his second over, Shami sent Dushmantha Chameera back to the dugout before getting Angelo Mathews and Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka was bunled out for for 55 runs as India extended its winning streak to seven games.

Ravindra Jadeja - 5/30 vs South Africa

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Jadeja picked up just the second five-wicket haul of his ODI career against South Africa in Kolkata. South Africa was second on the table, had already made it to the semifinals and was vying for the top spot.

Virat Kohli scored a ton to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 centuries and helped India post 326/5 in 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers, led by Jadeja, bowled out the Proteas for 83. Using the turn on offer, Jadeja got the wickets of Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.

Shaheen Shah Afridi - 5/54 vs Australia

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

After a string of lacklustre performances at the World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered for Pakistan against Australia in Bengaluru.

He got his side the first wicket in the form of Mitchell Marsh, after he and David Warner added 259. He also got the wickets Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

On a day when Australia registered 367/9, Afridi managed figures of 5/57.

Mohammed Shami - 5/54 vs New Zealand

After waiting on the bench for India’s first four matches, Shami made a grand entry into the Indian team, picking five wickets against New Zealand in the league stage match.

With New Zealand batting first, Ravindra and Mitchell associated for more than 150 runs and threatened to post a huge total. Shami broke the partnership by removing both the batters in the space of three overs.

Shami then wrapped up the tail with the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry to pick his second fifer in ODI World Cups.

Mitchell Santner - 5/59 vs Netherlands

Mitch Santner bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri/The Hindu

Mitchell Santner hit the ground running at the World Cup this year and became New Zealand’s go-to wicket-taking option.

After his three wickets against defending champion England in the opener, Santner got a five-wicket haul in his side’s second match against the Dutch. He got the wickets of Max O’ Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe and Ryan Klein.

Dilshan Madushanka - 5/80 vs India

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka created the record for most wickets by a bowler in their debut World Cup with his 21-wicket haul in the nine games.

Against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Madushanka silenced the crowd by picking the wicket of Rohit Sharma on the second delivery of the innings.

Madushanka went on to break the 187-run stand between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli before picking the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.