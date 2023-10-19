IND vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Bangladesh WC results and records

India wiil look to continue its winning streak as it faces Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.
India has won all three of its matches of this edition while Bangladesh has won only its opening match.
The two sides have faced each other only four times in the ODI World Cup, with India having an edge with three victories.
IND vs BAN H2H in WORLD CUP
IND vs BAN - List of results in World Cups
IND vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Virender Sehwag - 175 off 140 balls (2011; Mirpur)
Rohit Sharma - 137 off 126 balls (2015; Melbourne)
Virat Kohli - 100* off 83 balls (2011; Mirpur)
IND vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Mustafizur Rahman - 5/59 in 10 overs (2019; Birmingham)
Umesh Yadav - 4/31 in 9 overs (2015; Melbourne)
Mashrafe Mortaza - 4/38 in 9.3 overs (2007; Port of Spain)
