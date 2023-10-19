MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Bangladesh WC results and records

IND vs BAN: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 07:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the 2019 World Cup match
India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the 2019 World Cup match | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS
infoIcon

India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates his century in the 2019 World Cup match | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS

India wiil look to continue its winning streak as it faces Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

India has won all three of its matches of this edition while Bangladesh has won only its opening match.

The two sides have faced each other only four times in the ODI World Cup, with India having an edge with three victories.

IND vs BAN H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 4
India - 3
Bangladesh - 2
Last result -India won by 28 runs (2019; Birmingham)
IND vs BAN - List of results in World Cups
2007 - Bangladesh won by five wickest (Port of Spain)
2011 - India won by 87 runs (Mirpur)
2015 - India won by 109 runs (Melbourne)
2019 -India won by 28 runs (Birmingham)

IND vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Virender Sehwag - 175 off 140 balls (2011; Mirpur)

Rohit Sharma - 137 off 126 balls (2015; Melbourne)

Virat Kohli - 100* off 83 balls (2011; Mirpur)

IND vs BAN AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Mustafizur Rahman - 5/59 in 10 overs (2019; Birmingham)

Umesh Yadav - 4/31 in 9 overs (2015; Melbourne)

Mashrafe Mortaza - 4/38 in 9.3 overs (2007; Port of Spain)

