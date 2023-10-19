MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match on Thursday. 

Published : Oct 19, 2023 07:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

India will face Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

India holds a strong record against Bangladesh. The men in blue has outplayed their neighbours 31-8 in 40 encounters (no result: one).

The last time when the teams clashed against each other in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh claimed a last over win.

IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 40
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 8
No Result: 1
Last result: Bangladesh won by six runs (Colombo, 2023)
IND vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (IND) - 409/8 in 50 overs (Chattogram, 2022)
Lowest score (IND) - 105 in 25.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest score (BAN) - 307 in 49.4 overs (Mirpur, 2015)
Lowest score (BAN) - 58 in 17.4 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest individual score (IND) - Ishan Kishan - 210* (131) (Chattogram, 2022)
Highest individual score (BAN) - Litton Das 121 (117) (Dubai, 2018)
Best bowling figures (IND) - Stuart Binny - 6/4 (Mirpur, 2014)
Best bowling figures (BAN) - Mustafizur Rahman - 6/43 (Mirpur, 2015)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Virat Kohli 15 807 67.25 101.25 136
Shakib Al Hasan 22 751 37.55 83.35 85
Rohit Sharma 16 738 56.78 96.09 137

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Shakib Al Hasan 22 29 4.87 32.65 5/36
Mustafizur Rahman 11 25 5.32 20.72 6/43
Mashrafe Mortaza 20 23 5.09 37.04 4/38

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

Bangladesh

