IND vs BAN head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will face Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.
India holds a strong record against Bangladesh. The men in blue has outplayed their neighbours 31-8 in 40 encounters (no result: one).
The last time when the teams clashed against each other in the Asia Cup, Bangladesh claimed a last over win.
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 40
India won: 31
Bangladesh won: 8
No Result: 1
Last result: Bangladesh won by six runs (Colombo, 2023)
IND vs BAN - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (IND) - 409/8 in 50 overs (Chattogram, 2022)
Lowest score (IND) - 105 in 25.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest score (BAN) - 307 in 49.4 overs (Mirpur, 2015)
Lowest score (BAN) - 58 in 17.4 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest individual score (IND) - Ishan Kishan - 210* (131) (Chattogram, 2022)
Highest individual score (BAN) - Litton Das 121 (117) (Dubai, 2018)
Best bowling figures (IND) - Stuart Binny - 6/4 (Mirpur, 2014)
Best bowling figures (BAN) - Mustafizur Rahman - 6/43 (Mirpur, 2015)
MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Virat Kohli
|15
|807
|67.25
|101.25
|136
|Shakib Al Hasan
|22
|751
|37.55
|83.35
|85
|Rohit Sharma
|16
|738
|56.78
|96.09
|137
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Shakib Al Hasan
|22
|29
|4.87
|32.65
|5/36
|Mustafizur Rahman
|11
|25
|5.32
|20.72
|6/43
|Mashrafe Mortaza
|20
|23
|5.09
|37.04
|4/38
