IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh coach Hathurasingha not ruling out injured Shakib ahead of India clash

Bangladesh will play the waiting game and take a final call on captain Shakib Al Hasan’s availability on the morning of the World Cup clash against India in Pune, head coach Chandika Hathurasingha said on Wednesday.

The talismanic all-rounder suffered a thigh quadriceps injury during the previous game against New Zealand in Chennai and underwent MRI scans.

“He had a good batting session yesterday and did a little bit of running between the wickets as well. We did a scan today and are awaiting the result. We haven’t tried bowling yet. So, we will come tomorrow morning and assess him again. We won’t risk him if he isn’t ready to play,” Hathurasingha told reporters on the eve of Bangladesh’s fourth game.

The Lankan coach was wary of the fresh pitch at the MCA Stadium, leaning towards another feast for the batters. The Bangladesh batters have had two poor outings in succession, failing to cross the 250-run mark against England and the Kiwis.

“This is the best batting wicket we have come across so far. Even the practice wickets were similar, really good. We haven’t put up a complete batting performance or, for that matter, a complete performance with bat and ball. But we know that we can beat big teams if we play to our potential,” he said.

The Tigers have enjoyed a 3-1 record over India in ODIs since December 2022, including a win in the recent Asia Cup, but Hathurasingha downplayed any advantages on the high-pressure stage.

“We have had success recently against India, but it’s a completely different game at the World Cup. If they slip up and we play to our potential, I think we will have a good match,” he added.

Bangladesh’s opening pair has also come under a cropper, with seven pairs being used since January 2023. No pair has managed a 100-plus stand for the first wicket since Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal in May. When asked if the team was missing the services of the veteran Tamim, the head coach said: “He was not ready at the time of selection. His record as a player is good. But at the same time, I don’t know if we are missing him or not, because we have players here whom we trust to do the job for us.”

While Hathurasingha admitted that the Tigers could rearrange its bowling lineup on a flat surface, he also conceded that the host has looked menacing, having hit its straps early with three wins.

“They have good strike bowlers. (Jasprit) Bumrah is back to his best. They have experienced spinners in the middle-overs, and their batting, especially the top-order is firing. It’s scary the way they are playing without fear, and it looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment,” he remarked.