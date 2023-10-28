MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: K.L. Rahul hopes to exorcise past demons in Lucknow

K.L Rahul will be playing at the Ekana Stadium for the first time after he suffered an injury - a torn tendon - in an IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1 this year.

Published : Oct 28, 2023 19:38 IST , LUCKNOW - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
India’s K.L. Rahul during a practice session ahead of their match against England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in Lucknow, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
India’s K.L. Rahul during a practice session ahead of their match against England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in Lucknow, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s K.L. Rahul during a practice session ahead of their match against England at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in Lucknow, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Returning to the Ekana Stadium, K.L. Rahul must have felt a gamut of emotions sweeping through him. Leading Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here on May 1 this year, the batter suffered an injury, a torn tendon in his right leg, while fielding.

Subsequently, he underwent surgery in England and took a break to recuperate before winging his way back to the Indian squad. On Sunday, he will step onto this turf, hoping to exorcise the ghosts of the past.

“The last memory of this ground is about me falling down and injuring myself. Hopefully, I can put that aside and make some better and happier memories,” Rahul told the media, here on Saturday.

WATCH: In-form Kuldeep Yadav gets tested by New Zealand, how it panned out in IND vs NZ World Cup match

Speaking about England, India’s opponent in the World Cup on Sunday, Rahul said: “It is important that we keep doing what we have been doing and focus on our strengths. England is the defending champion. They may not have had a few results going their way, but they are still a very dangerous team.”

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have scored a bulk of India’s runs, and Rahul reacted: “It is a good thing when your senior players are in form. That is what you expect from Rohit and Virat. Whoever has got the opportunity, they too have contributed, and every player has a different role.”

Rahul spoke about working on the mental aspects besides enhancing his wicket-keeping skills. “Outside noise did affect me, and I worked at addressing it. I have got a lot more thick-skinned. The medical team at the NCA felt that with the kind of injury I had, the difficult part would be wicket-keeping. So I worked harder on my fitness and wicket-keeping,” Rahul said and added that the Indian team is better prepared for this World Cup.

