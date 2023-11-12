MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the match between India and Netherlands in Benglauru on Sunday.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 07:03 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma during training session ahead of the India vs Netherlands match.
Rohit Sharma during training session ahead of the India vs Netherlands match.
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma during training session ahead of the India vs Netherlands match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India and Netherlands will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday in the final group stage game of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The meeting will be just the third between the sides. India has won both the previous matches, in the 2003 and 2011 World Cups.

While India will hope to extend its winning streak to nine games, Netherlands will look for an upset and hope to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Netherlands:

IND vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 2
India: 2
Netherlands: 0
Last result: India won by 5 wickets (New Delhi, 2011)
IND vs NED LIST OF RESULTS IN ODIs
2003 - India beat Netherlands by 63 runs
2011 - India beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
IND vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND (highest individual score) vs NED: Sachin Tendulkar 52(72) in 2003
IND (best bowling figures) vs NED: Javagal Srinath 4/30 in 2003
NED (highest individual score) vs IND: Daan van Bunge 62 (116) in 2003
NED (best bowling) vs IND: Tim de Leede 4/35 in 2003

MOST RUNS IN IND vs NED ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Yuvraj Singh (IND) 2 88 88.00 68.21 51*
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 2 79 39.50 84.04 52
Daan van Bunge (NED) 1 62 62.00 53.44 62

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NED ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Javagal Srinath (IND) 1 4 3.27 7.50 4/30
Anil Kumble (IND) 1 4 3.20 8.00 4/32
Tim de Leede (NED) 1 4 3.55 8.75 4/35

