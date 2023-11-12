India and Netherlands will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday in the final group stage game of the ODI World Cup 2023.
The meeting will be just the third between the sides. India has won both the previous matches, in the 2003 and 2011 World Cups.
While India will hope to extend its winning streak to nine games, Netherlands will look for an upset and hope to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Netherlands:
IND vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND vs NED LIST OF RESULTS IN ODIs
IND vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND vs NED ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Yuvraj Singh (IND)
|2
|88
|88.00
|68.21
|51*
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|2
|79
|39.50
|84.04
|52
|Daan van Bunge (NED)
|1
|62
|62.00
|53.44
|62
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NED ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Javagal Srinath (IND)
|1
|4
|3.27
|7.50
|4/30
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|1
|4
|3.20
|8.00
|4/32
|Tim de Leede (NED)
|1
|4
|3.55
|8.75
|4/35
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets
- Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
- Ronaldo finds the net as Al Nassr cruises to 3-1 win against Al Wehda in Saudi Pro League
- Al Wehda vs Al Nassr highlights, WEH 1-3 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Alamri, Telles goals guide Nassr to win
- ATP Finals 2023: From Djokovic to Alcaraz, meet the eight finalists
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE