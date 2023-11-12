IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets

India and Netherlands will face off at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday in the final group stage game of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The meeting will be just the third between the sides. India has won both the previous matches, in the 2003 and 2011 World Cups.

While India will hope to extend its winning streak to nine games, Netherlands will look for an upset and hope to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Here is a look at the head-to-head stats between India and Netherlands:

IND vs NED HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 2 India: 2 Netherlands: 0 Last result: India won by 5 wickets (New Delhi, 2011)

IND vs NED LIST OF RESULTS IN ODIs 2003 - India beat Netherlands by 63 runs 2011 - India beat Netherlands by 5 wickets

IND vs NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest individual score) vs NED: Sachin Tendulkar 52(72) in 2003 IND (best bowling figures) vs NED: Javagal Srinath 4/30 in 2003 NED (highest individual score) vs IND: Daan van Bunge 62 (116) in 2003 NED (best bowling) vs IND: Tim de Leede 4/35 in 2003

MOST RUNS IN IND vs NED ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Yuvraj Singh (IND) 2 88 88.00 68.21 51* Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 2 79 39.50 84.04 52 Daan van Bunge (NED) 1 62 62.00 53.44 62

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NED ODIS