IND vs PAK: BCCI to release 14000 tickets for India vs Pakistan World Cup match

The BCCI announced the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly-anticipated India versus Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad.
The first lot of online tickets were sold out within an hour of its release in late August.
A series of controversies had emerged around the clash between the sides. Originally, slated for October 15, the match was later rescheduled by the World Cup organiser after Ahmedabad Police expressed its inability to provide adequate security on the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival.
While Pakistan earned a win in its opening match against the Netherlands, India will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.
