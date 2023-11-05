MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: India registers its second highest PowerPlay score in World Cup history

India registered its second highest PowerPlay score in ODI World Cups during its CWC 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 14:51 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Indian batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot.
Indian batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian batter Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

India registered its second highest PowerPlay score in ODI World Cups during its CWC 2023 match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

This was also India’s joint-third highest score in the PowerPlay in all ODIs. India’s most prolific PowerPlay with the bat came against Afghanistan in Delhi earlier in this tournament, while its best score in the first 10 overs of an ODI is 97 for two against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012.

The Men in Blue scored 91 runs for the loss of one wicket in their first 10 overs. India’s brisk start was enabled by Rohit Sharma’s 24-ball 40, who struck a 62-run opening stand with Shubman Gill.

Interestingly, India’s top five biggest PowerPlay totals at the World Cup have all come at home. While two of them came in 2011 - the last time India hosted the World Cup - three scores in the top five have been registered in the ongoing edition.

Australia’s 118 for no loss in the first 10 overs against New Zealand at Dharamsala in World Cup 2023 is the highest PowerPlay score in World Cups ever.

India’s highest PowerPlay scores in ODI World Cup history

  • 94/0 vs Afghanistan at Delhi in 2023
  • 91/1 vs South Africa at Kolkata in 2023
  • 87/0 vs South Africa at Nagpur in 2011
  • 82/3 vs Netherlands at Delhi in 2011
  • 79/2 vs Pakistan at Ahmedabad in 2023

India’s highest PowerPlay scores in ODIs

  • 97/2 vs Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012
  • 94/0 vs Afghanistan at Delhi in 2023
  • 91/1 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2021
  • 91/1 vs South Africa at Kolkata in 2023
  • 87/0 vs South Africa at Nagpur in 2011

