  • 418/5 in 50 overs vs West Indies in Indore (2011)
  • 414/7 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot (2009)
  • 413/5 in 50 overs vs Bermuda in Port of Spain (2007)
  • 410/4 in 50 overs vs Netherlands in Bengaluru (2023)
  • 409/8 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram (2022)