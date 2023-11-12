India registered its fourth highest total in One-Day International cricket when it hammered 410 for four in 50 overs against Netherlands in a World Cup 2023 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
It was also India’s second highest total in ODI World Cup history, bettered only by the 413 for five it scored against Bermuda in the 2007 edition of the tournament.
India’s highest totals in ODIs
- 418/5 in 50 overs vs West Indies in Indore (2011)
- 414/7 in 50 overs vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot (2009)
- 413/5 in 50 overs vs Bermuda in Port of Spain (2007)
- 410/4 in 50 overs vs Netherlands in Bengaluru (2023)
- 409/8 in 50 overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram (2022)
