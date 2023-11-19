MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 Final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session.
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

For Australia, it will be the chance to get its hands on the trophy for the sixth time while India will look to seal its third title.

READ | India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final Live Streaming Info

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA - PREDICTED PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS DREAM ELEVEN FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa
Team Composition: IND 6-5 AUS | Credits Left: 4

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.

AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. India vs Australia, Live Score World Cup 2023 Final: India eyes 3rd title; predicted lineups, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. ODI World Cup: Top five highest scores by Indians in WC finals
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India in ICC ODI World Cup Final: Full list of results, stats before IND vs AUS CWC23 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, World Cup 2023 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment