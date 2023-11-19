India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Final: IND vs AUS predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Australia will face off in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

For Australia, it will be the chance to get its hands on the trophy for the sixth time while India will look to seal its third title.

INDIA VS AUSTRALIA - PREDICTED PLAYING XI

INDIA - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

AUSTRALIA - David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS DREAM ELEVEN FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Glenn Maxwell Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa Team Composition: IND 6-5 AUS | Credits Left: 4

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin.

AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.