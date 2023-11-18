IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: Top five player battles to watch out for

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final will see rivals India and Australia face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With boths teams housing power-hitters and world-class bowlers in their ranks, the contest promises to be a blockbuster.

Here are some of the battles that could shape the outcome of the match:

Rohit vs Starc

The Indian skipper’s aggressive intent in the PowerPlay has set the tone for the team’s strong batting performances in the tournament. Rohit Sharma strikes at a whopping 133.08 in the first 10 overs and averages a stunning 88.50. However, Mitchell Starc’s left-arm pace could trouble the 36-year-old, who has been dismissed twice by that bowling type in the tournament. Rohit, however, has taken his chances against left-arm pacers, striking at over 135 against them in this World Cup. Starc has picked up five wickets at less than five runs an over in the PowerPlay and will look to dent India by nabbing Rohit early.

Rohit Sharma reacts after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc during the second ODI in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Kohli vs Hazlewood

India’s run-machine will face a stern test against Josh Hazlewood’s consistency of line and length. The right-arm pacer has the wood over Virat Kohli in ODIs, having dismissed him five times in eight innings. Kohli has scored 51 runs off 88 balls against Hazlewood and averages just over 10 runs per dismissal. In the league-stage match in Chennai, Hazlewood almost got the better of Kohli with a short ball only for Mitchell Marsh to drop the catch. That spilled chance proved costly as Kohli guided India home in a tricky run-chase and Hazlewood will be keen to make amends when it matters the most.

Virat Kohli is clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood during the third ODI against Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2020. | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar/THE HINDU

Shreyas/Rahul vs Zampa

Australia’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament will relish the opportunity to bowl on the Ahmedabad pitch again. Adam Zampa had England’s batters on a leash during his spell of three for 21 in 10 overs at this venue. His battle against India’s Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul – one of the best batters against spin in this tournament – promises to be a tantalising contest. Despite their prowess against the tweakers, Zampa has dismissed Shreyas twice in seven innings and has had Rahul’s number four times in 11 ODIs. Though Rahul skillfully negotiated Zampa earlier in the tournament, the leg-spinner‘s scorching recent form will pose a threat.

India’s KL Rahul and Australia’s Adam Zampa in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian pace trio vs Australian top-order

Australia is the second fastest scoring side in the tournament in the PowerPlay and how Indian pacers handle Warner and Travis Head in the early exchanges will be vital. India has taken the second-most number of wickets in the first 10 overs and possesses the best pace attack in the tournament. However, Warner has never been dismissed by spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs though Mohammed Shami, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, has dismissed the left-hander three times in 10 innings. Mohammed Siraj, who shares the new ball with Bumrah and has been a tad expensive of late, will have his task cut out against a top-three that bats without restraint.

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: BCCI TWITTER

Jadeja/Kuldeep vs Australian middle-order

The Australians won’t have pleasant memories of facing Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in Chennai earlier in the World Cup. The spin duo claimed five wickets between them to rattle the Australian middle-order. Ravindra Jadeja removed both Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, otherwise good players of spin, by turning the ball away from the right-handers, while Kuldeep accounted for Warner and Glenn Maxwell, who has a strike rate of over 150 against spin in the tournament. Additionally, that the pitch in Ahmedabad has assisted the tweakers in this tournament - batters have scored at under five runs an over against them - will keep Kuldeep and and Jadeja interested.