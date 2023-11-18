IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The venue has hosted four matches in the tournament so far, including the opener, and hasn’t been very conducive to run-scoring. The highest total is Australia’s 286, which England failed to chase and was bundled out for 253.

In the ongoing World Cup, the chasing team has won three out of the four matches held at the venue. However, going by past results, there isn’t any undue advantage for teams chasing in Ahmedabad. In 30 ODIs held at the venue, teams batting first and those chasing have won an identical 15 matches each.

In the last 10 matches, the scales are only slightly tipped in favour of teams batting second, who have won six of those games.

According to reports, the final will be held on the same black soil pitch that was used for the league-stage match between India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue had made short work of Pakistan’s 192-run target, chasing it down with seven wickets in hand and almost 20 overs to spare.

ODI STATS AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM, AHMEDABAD Matches played: 30 Team batting first won: 15 Team batting second: 15 Average first innings total: 243 Average first innings winning total: 253 Highest first innings total: 365 Highest successful run-chase: 325

TRIAL BY SPIN

The pitch in Ahmedabad has assisted spinners in the 2023 World Cup so far. Even though pace bowlers have picked more wickets (35), compared to the spinners (22), the latter have been very economical, going at just 4.89 runs an over. Adam Zampa (three for 21) troubled the English batters on this wicket while India’s Kuldeep Yadav (two for 35) had Pakistan’s middle-order in a spin on this pitch.