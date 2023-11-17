MagazineBuy Print

World Cup final: Pitch in focus as Rohit and Co. gear up for summit clash against Australia

World Cup final: Sportstar understands that the black soil pitch that was used for India’s game against Pakistan last month could be persisted with against Australia on Sunday.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 20:11 IST , AHMEDABAD - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
India's captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and others during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and others during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach T Dilip and others during a practice session ahead of the World Cup 2023 final against Australia on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The television cameras panned towards Rohit Sharma as the Indian captain stood at slips, closer to the stumps, and practised a bit of catching with the team’s fielding coach T. Dilip.

Assuming that a sluggish, turning track will be on offer for Sunday’s World Cup final against Australia, Rohit prepped himself up for the spinners at slips. 

The drill continued for about fifteen minutes before he walked up to the covered square at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday afternoon - for the second time - and was engaged in a long, animated discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid and his assistants.

Rohit Sharma assesses the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium during India's optional training session on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki
Rohit Sharma assesses the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium during India’s optional training session on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki
lightbox-info

Rohit Sharma assesses the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium during India’s optional training session on Friday. | Photo Credit: Ajit Solanki

The BCCI curators - Ashish Bhowmick and Taposh Chatterjee - joined in shortly, along with local curator Jayesh Patel and another round of intense discussion continued. 

Sportstar understands that the black soil pitch that was used for India’s game against Pakistan last month could be persisted with, and spinners will have a role to play on a rather slowish surface. As the day progressed, heavy-rollers were used on the designated strip, with BCCI’s General Manager and former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla monitoring the process.

Over the last few days, the pitch has been the talking point after reports claimed that India’s semifinal fixture in Mumbai was switched to a used pitch, without keeping ICC’s independent pitch consultant Andy Atkinson in the loop. 

ALSO READ
ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS Final: Full list of umpires, officials, match referee

Though the ICC later sent a clarification that there is no rule of holding knock-out games on used pitches, and Atkinson was informed about the development in advance, the debates continued. Atkinson, however, has now returned home after completing his assignment.

Keeping the pitch talks aside, six members of the Indian team - Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and captain Rohit - were part of the optional training session that lasted nearly a couple of hours.

Ashwin, who has so far featured in a solitary game in the tournament, had a long bowling session, followed by a batting stint. He faced a few local net bowlers and took throwdowns from Nuwan Seneviratne. Captain Rohit, too, had a session with a local left-arm fast bowler and hit a few big shots, indicating that he was in shape ahead of the marquee game.

A gala affair

As India hopes to break its title jinx, the final will be a gala affair with an air show by Surya Kiran - the aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force and a music programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in attendance, while the World Cup-winning captains from the previous editions have also been invited.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
