IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records

IND vs AUS: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and Australia.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins during an ICC World Cup 2023 match.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins during an ICC World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins during an ICC World Cup 2023 match. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI World Cups:

IND vs AUS H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 13
Australia - 8
India - 5
Last result - India won by six wickets in 2023 in Chennai
IND vs AUS - List of results in World Cups
1983 - Australia beat India by 162 runs in Nottingham
1983 - India beat Australia by 118 runs in Chelmsford
1987 - Australia beat India by 1 run in Chennai
1987 - India beat Australia by 56 runs in Delhi
1992 - Australia beat India by 1 run in Brisbane
1996 - Australia beat India by 16 runs in Mumbai
1999 - Australia beat India by 77 runs at The Oval in London
2003 - Australia beat India by nine wickets in Centurion
2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs in Johannesburg
2011 - India beat Australia by five wickets in Ahmedabad
2015 - Australia beat India by 95 runs in Sydney
2019 - India beat Australia by 36 runs at The Oval in London
2023 - India beat Australia by six wickets in Chennai

IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ricky Ponting - 140* vs India in Johannesburg in 2003

Mark Waugh - 126 vs India in Mumbai in 1996

Shikhar Dhawan - 117 vs Australia in London in 2019

IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Ken MacLeay - 6/39 vs India in Nottingham in 1983

Damien Fleming - 5/36 vs India in Mumbai in 1996

Kapil Dev - 5/43 vs Australia in Nottingham in 1983

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

