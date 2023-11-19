IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI World Cups:

IND vs AUS H2H in WORLD CUP Matches played - 13 Australia - 8 India - 5 Last result - India won by six wickets in 2023 in Chennai

IND vs AUS - List of results in World Cups 1983 - Australia beat India by 162 runs in Nottingham 1983 - India beat Australia by 118 runs in Chelmsford 1987 - Australia beat India by 1 run in Chennai 1987 - India beat Australia by 56 runs in Delhi 1992 - Australia beat India by 1 run in Brisbane 1996 - Australia beat India by 16 runs in Mumbai 1999 - Australia beat India by 77 runs at The Oval in London 2003 - Australia beat India by nine wickets in Centurion 2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs in Johannesburg 2011 - India beat Australia by five wickets in Ahmedabad 2015 - Australia beat India by 95 runs in Sydney 2019 - India beat Australia by 36 runs at The Oval in London 2023 - India beat Australia by six wickets in Chennai

IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ricky Ponting - 140* vs India in Johannesburg in 2003

Mark Waugh - 126 vs India in Mumbai in 1996

Shikhar Dhawan - 117 vs Australia in London in 2019

IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Ken MacLeay - 6/39 vs India in Nottingham in 1983

Damien Fleming - 5/36 vs India in Mumbai in 1996

Kapil Dev - 5/43 vs Australia in Nottingham in 1983