IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Australia WC results and records

India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI World Cups:
IND vs AUS H2H in WORLD CUP
IND vs AUS - List of results in World Cups
IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Ricky Ponting - 140* vs India in Johannesburg in 2003
Mark Waugh - 126 vs India in Mumbai in 1996
Shikhar Dhawan - 117 vs Australia in London in 2019
IND vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Ken MacLeay - 6/39 vs India in Nottingham in 1983
Damien Fleming - 5/36 vs India in Mumbai in 1996
Kapil Dev - 5/43 vs Australia in Nottingham in 1983
