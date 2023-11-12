India will take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India will aim to continue its winning streak and finish on top without any loss, while the Netherlands will eye the Champions Trophy 2025 spot.
While India stands on top with eight wins in as many games, the Dutch are languishing in the last position with four points in eight matches.
Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for the India vs Netherlands game:
INDIA vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED XI
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.
NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
INDIA VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- IND vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs, World Cup 2023: India vs Netherlands overall stats; most runs and wickets
- Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India nears nine-game run ahead of IND vs NED
- Ronaldo finds the net as Al Nassr cruises to 3-1 win against Al Wehda in Saudi Pro League
- Al Wehda vs Al Nassr highlights, WEH 1-3 NAS, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Alamri, Telles goals guide Nassr to win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE