India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs NED Prediction, World Cup 2023: Get all the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI and squads for the WC match between India and Netherlands.

Published : Nov 12, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid with Shubman Gill during the practice session ahead of the match against Netherlands.
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid with Shubman Gill during the practice session ahead of the match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: ANI
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid with Shubman Gill during the practice session ahead of the match against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: ANI

India will take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India will aim to continue its winning streak and finish on top without any loss, while the Netherlands will eye the Champions Trophy 2025 spot.

While India stands on top with eight wins in as many games, the Dutch are languishing in the last position with four points in eight matches.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for the India vs Netherlands game:

INDIA vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

INDIA VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicket-Keepers: Scott Edwards
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sybrand Engelbrecht
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c),
Team composition: IND 7-4 NED | Credits left: 8

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Netherlands

Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

