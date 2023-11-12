India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction, World Cup 2023: IND vs NED playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will take on the Netherlands on Sunday in the last league match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India will aim to continue its winning streak and finish on top without any loss, while the Netherlands will eye the Champions Trophy 2025 spot.

While India stands on top with eight wins in as many games, the Dutch are languishing in the last position with four points in eight matches.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for the India vs Netherlands game:

INDIA vs NETHERLANDS PREDICTED XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

INDIA VS NETHERLANDS DREAM11 PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: Scott Edwards Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sybrand Engelbrecht All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Team composition: IND 7-4 NED | Credits left: 8

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

NETHERLANDS: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes