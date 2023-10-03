India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 Warm-up: Rain delays toss; match streaming updates

India steps on the gas in TVM

Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, lies the serene St. Xavier’s College ground. Located in Thumba - about 20 kilometres from the city centre - the ground is surrounded by the iconic college building, churches and a cemetery.

A huge painting of Sanju Samson - the local boy and a college alumnus - on one of the walls is hard to miss, and as one walks around the ground, the chirping sounds of the birds make it a soothing experience.

And, on this backdrop, the Indian cricket team had a long training session on Monday, ahead of its ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against The Netherlands. Though it was an optional session, most members of the squad - except captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer - sweated it out in the nets for a couple of hours, playing against local spinners.