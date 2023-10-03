MagazineBuy Print

India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 Warm-up: Rain delays toss; match streaming updates

IND vs NED LIVE Score warm-up match, ODI World Cup 2023: Get the live cricket score and updates of India vs England warm-up match from the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 14:33 IST

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma.
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between India and Netherlands from Thiruvananthapuram.

  • October 03, 2023 13:52
    The wait continues
  • October 03, 2023 13:31
    Toss delayed

    The Toss is delayed due to rain. The waiting game continues in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • October 03, 2023 13:25
    Who will win World Cup 2023?

    Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

    ICC World Cup 2023 Predictor: Here is a look at the top three factors that have historically determined the winner of cricket’s biggest prize. Take a look at the stats and numbers to make a calculated prediction.

  • October 03, 2023 13:20
    Raining in TVM
  • October 03, 2023 13:09
    India steps on the gas in TVM

    Far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, lies the serene St. Xavier’s College ground. Located in Thumba - about 20 kilometres from the city centre - the ground is surrounded by the iconic college building, churches and a cemetery.

    A huge painting of Sanju Samson - the local boy and a college alumnus - on one of the walls is hard to miss, and as one walks around the ground, the chirping sounds of the birds make it a soothing experience.

    And, on this backdrop, the Indian cricket team had a long training session on Monday, ahead of its ODI World Cup warm-up fixture against The Netherlands. Though it was an optional session, most members of the squad - except captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer - sweated it out in the nets for a couple of hours, playing against local spinners.

    READ MORE
  • October 03, 2023 13:07
    Venue Guide: Chennai

    Five days to go for India’s World Cup opener against Australia. Here’s a guide of the hallowed M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai where the fierce rivals will square off on October 8.

  • October 03, 2023 13:06
    SQUADS

    INDIA

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

    NETHERLANDS

    Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

  • October 03, 2023 13:03
    India vs Netherlands live streaming info

    What time will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match begin?

    The India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

    Where will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match take place?

    The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match Live?

    The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

    Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match?

    The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

