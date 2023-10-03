Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates

Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

TOSS: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bowl.

READ: Average scoring rates, winning form and match experience 24 months ahead of a World Cup have emerged as the primary factors that determine the ultimate winner of ODI cricket’s biggest prize. Read the full story here - Who will win ICC World Cup 2023

AFG vs SL ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday, October 3.

FULL WORLD CUP SQUADS

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana