Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates

Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Guwahati on Tuesday.
TOSS: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bowl.
AFG vs SL ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION
The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday, October 3.
FULL WORLD CUP SQUADS
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
