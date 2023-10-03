MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Scorecard, match streaming updates

AFG VS SL LIVE Score, ODI World Cup warm-up: Follow for all the latest updates from the World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka from Guwahati.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 13:59 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

TOSS: Afghanistan wins toss, opts to bowl.

READ: Average scoring rates, winning form and match experience 24 months ahead of a World Cup have emerged as the primary factors that determine the ultimate winner of ODI cricket’s biggest prize. Read the full story here - Who will win ICC World Cup 2023

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

AFG vs SL ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday, October 3.

FULL WORLD CUP SQUADS

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
