Pakistan vs Australia LIVE Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up: Warner, Marsh build start; Full scorecard, match streaming updates

Pakistan takes on Australia in its second ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

PAK vs AUS FULL SCORECARD UPDATES

TOSS: Australia wins toss, opts to bat

Cummins: We are gonna have a bat. In general, normally it is high scores. Good chance for a couple of batters to spend some time in the middle. I think having 50 overs, with bowlers bowling 10 overs brings about some challenges.

Shadab Khan: Babar is okay. He wanted to rest. Rizwan is resting as well. We are like a family. We are best friends. That’s the beauty of our team. We will win or lose as a team. Winning is always a habit. We want a win. Great opportunity for our team to get some confidence from here

No Babar Azam at the toss for Pakistan, it’s Shadab Khan.

PAK vs AUS ODI WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFORMATION

The ODI World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Tuesday, October 3.

WORLD CUP SQUADS

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad WasiM

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa