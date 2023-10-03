MagazineBuy Print

India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch IND vs NED practice match today?

Published : Oct 03, 2023 07:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a warm up session.
India will take on the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Afghanistan faces Sri Lanka and Australia takes on Pakistan in the other warm-up ties of the day.

ODI World Cup 2023: Are warm-up matches important and required?

India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match live streaming info

When will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match be played?

The India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.

What time will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match take place?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Who will win ICC World Cup 2023? Answer lies in what wins World Cups

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match Live?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match?

The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
NETHERLANDS
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar

