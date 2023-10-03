India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023 warm-ups: When and where to watch IND vs NED practice match today?

India will take on the Netherlands in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Afghanistan faces Sri Lanka and Australia takes on Pakistan in the other warm-up ties of the day.
India vs Netherlands World Cup warm-up match live streaming info
When will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match be played?
The India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match will be played on Tuesday, October 3.
What time will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match begin?
The India vs Netherlands ICC World Cup warm-up match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Where will IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match take place?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match Live?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.
Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs NED World Cup warm-up match?
The ICC World Cup warm-up match between India and Netherlands will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
THE SQUADS
INDIA
NETHERLANDS
