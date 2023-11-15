MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records ahead of semifinal

IND vs NZ: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between India and New Zealand.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 07:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravindra Jadeja and India’s Virat Kohli chat during their batting partnership during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja and India’s Virat Kohli chat during their batting partnership during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: Ashwini Bhatia/AP
infoIcon

India's Ravindra Jadeja and India's Virat Kohli chat during their batting partnership during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: Ashwini Bhatia/AP

India will look to make amends for the defeat it faced against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, as it takes on the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two sides have faced each other ten times in the ODI World Cup, with New Zealand having the advantage in the head-to-head numbers between them.

But India will take solace from the four-wicket win it secured over the Kiwis earlier in the tournament in Dharamshala.

IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played - 10
India won - 4
New Zealand won - 5
No Result - 1
Last result - India won by four wickets (Dharamshala; 2023)
IND VS NZ - LIST OF RESULTS IN WORLD CUP
1975 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Manchester)
1979 - New Zealand won by 8 wickets (Leeds)
1987 - India won by 16 runs (Bengaluru)
1987 - India won by 9 wickets (Nagpur)
1992 - New Zealand won by 4 wickets (Dunedin)
1999 - New Zealand won by 5 wickets (Nottingham)
2003 - India won by 7 wickets (Centurion)
2019 - Match abandoned without a ball bowled (Nottingham)
2019 - New Zealand won by 18 runs (Manchester)
2023 - India won by four wickets (Dharamshala)

IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Daryl Mitchell (NZ) - 130 off 127 balls (2023; Dharamshala)

Glenn Turner (NZ) - 114* off 177 balls (1975; Manchester)

Sunil Gavaskar (IND) - 103* off 88 balls (2015; Nagpur)

Virat Kohli (IND) - 95 off 104 balls (2023; Dharamshala)

IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Mohammed Shami (IND) - 4/54 in 10 overs (2023; Dharamshala)

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4/42 in 8 overs (2003; Centurion)

Brian McKechnie (NZ) - 3/24 in 12 overs (1979; Leeds)

Lance Cairns (NZ) - 3/36 in 11.5 overs (1979; Leeds)

