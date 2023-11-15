India will look to make amends for the defeat it faced against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, as it takes on the Kiwis at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The two sides have faced each other ten times in the ODI World Cup, with New Zealand having the advantage in the head-to-head numbers between them.
But India will take solace from the four-wicket win it secured over the Kiwis earlier in the tournament in Dharamshala.
IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
IND VS NZ - LIST OF RESULTS IN WORLD CUP
IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Daryl Mitchell (NZ) - 130 off 127 balls (2023; Dharamshala)
Glenn Turner (NZ) - 114* off 177 balls (1975; Manchester)
Sunil Gavaskar (IND) - 103* off 88 balls (2015; Nagpur)
Virat Kohli (IND) - 95 off 104 balls (2023; Dharamshala)
IND vs NZ AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Mohammed Shami (IND) - 4/54 in 10 overs (2023; Dharamshala)
Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4/42 in 8 overs (2003; Centurion)
Brian McKechnie (NZ) - 3/24 in 12 overs (1979; Leeds)
Lance Cairns (NZ) - 3/36 in 11.5 overs (1979; Leeds)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs New Zealand WC results and records ahead of semifinal
- ATP Finals: Sinner ends Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak in Turin
- India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- ODI World Cup: Top five run-scorers for India in WC knockout matches ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 semifinal
- Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group and owner of former IPL team, passes away
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE