IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Kohli left the field in the seventh over to change the white-striped India jersey and wear the official World Cup jersey that sports the tri-colour design.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 14:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the start of play.
Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the start of play. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Virat Kohli with Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the start of play. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India batter Virat Kohli was forced to leave the field after wearing the wrong jersey during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Kohli initially took the field with a jersey sporting plain white stripes on the shoulders rather than India’s World Cup jersey, which displays tri-coloured stripes.

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE

Kohli returned to the field in the eighth over after wearing the tri-colour striped jersey.
Kohli returned to the field in the eighth over after wearing the tri-colour striped jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Kohli returned to the field in the eighth over after wearing the tri-colour striped jersey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kohli left the field in the seventh over and immediately returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj bagged the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their eighth World Cup meeting.

