IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?

India batter Virat Kohli was forced to leave the field after wearing the wrong jersey during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Kohli initially took the field with a jersey sporting plain white stripes on the shoulders rather than India’s World Cup jersey, which displays tri-coloured stripes.
Kohli left the field in the seventh over and immediately returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj bagged the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in their eighth World Cup meeting.
