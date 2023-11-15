Kuldeep Yadav becomes India’s third-most successful spinner in ODI World Cups, surpasses Harbhajan

Kuldeep Yadav went past Harbhajan Singh’s wicket tally in ODI World Cups during the semifinal match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The left-arm wrist-spinner took his 21st wicket in World Cups to become the third most successful spinner for India in the tournament’s history.

He dismissed Mark Chapman in the 44th over and ended with figures of one for 55 in 10 overs.

Kuldeep has picked 21 World Cup scalps in 17 matches, while Harbhajan got his 20 wickets in 21 games.