Mitchell Starc pays tribute to Phil Hughes with special armband in ODI World Cup final against India

Featuring in his second World Cup final since 2015, Starc wore a black armband on his right hand with Hughes’ initials ‘PH’ embroidered on it.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 13:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill during the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia seamer Mitchell Starc paid tribute to late cricketer Phillip Hughes during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Featuring in his second World Cup final since 2015, Starc wore a black armband on his right hand with Hughes’ initials ‘PH’ embroidered on it.

Hughes, who featured in 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for Australia between 2009 and 2014, was struck in the neck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match in November 2014 and passed away shortly before his 26th birthday.

Hughes’ tragic passing also invoked new protective gear in the sport with improved helmets and neckguards. The former Australia opener has been remembered by his teammates in different ways since.

Sportstar’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 team of the tournament: Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Maxwell among stars in XI

Former Australia skipper, Michael Clarke, a close friend of Hughes, had worn a similar black armband while leading his side to the World Cup title in 2015.

Hughes’ ODI shirt number 64 was retired by Cricket Australia as a mark of respect. Having amassed over 2000 runs in his international career, Hughes remains the youngest (20 years 98 days) batter to score two centuries in a Test match (against South Africa) and is the first Australian man to record a hundred on his ODI debut.

Starc, meanwhile, finished his third World Cup campaign with 16 wickets in 10 matches, including a crucial three for 55 in the final.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
