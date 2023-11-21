Mitchell Starc pays tribute to Phil Hughes with special armband in ODI World Cup final against India

Australia seamer Mitchell Starc paid tribute to late cricketer Phillip Hughes during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Featuring in his second World Cup final since 2015, Starc wore a black armband on his right hand with Hughes’ initials ‘PH’ embroidered on it.

Hughes, who featured in 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for Australia between 2009 and 2014, was struck in the neck by a bouncer in a Sheffield Shield match in November 2014 and passed away shortly before his 26th birthday.

Hughes’ tragic passing also invoked new protective gear in the sport with improved helmets and neckguards. The former Australia opener has been remembered by his teammates in different ways since.

Former Australia skipper, Michael Clarke, a close friend of Hughes, had worn a similar black armband while leading his side to the World Cup title in 2015.

Hughes’ ODI shirt number 64 was retired by Cricket Australia as a mark of respect. Having amassed over 2000 runs in his international career, Hughes remains the youngest (20 years 98 days) batter to score two centuries in a Test match (against South Africa) and is the first Australian man to record a hundred on his ODI debut.

Starc, meanwhile, finished his third World Cup campaign with 16 wickets in 10 matches, including a crucial three for 55 in the final.