Australia opener David Warner has withdrawn from the upcoming five-match T20I series against India after its ODI World Cup win in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

All-rounder Aaron Hardie has joined the 15-member squad as a replacement for Warner, having made his ODI and T20I debuts during the tour of South Africa in September.

“Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner was Australia’s leading run-scorer in its victorious campaign with 535 runs at an average of 48.63. The 37-year-old will now return to action for his final Test series in December, which will culminate following the New Year’s match against Pakistan in Sydney.

Seven of Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning members - Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa - will remain with the squad in the T20Is.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

IND v AUS T20I schedule