West Indies squad for England ODIs: Holder, Pooran out; Uncapped Rutherford, Forde included

The team led by Shai Hope faces England on December 3 and 6 in Antigua, and on December 9 in Barbados.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 08:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Shai Hope will lead West Indies’ 15-man squad in the upcoming series against England.
Shai Hope will lead West Indies' 15-man squad in the upcoming series against England.
Shai Hope will lead West Indies’ 15-man squad in the upcoming series against England. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies picked uncapped allrounders Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde in a 15-man squad on Monday to face visiting England in one-day internationals next month.

There were also recalls for wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who played his only ODI in 2019, and opening batter Kjorn Ottley, who played two ODIs in January 2021.

Rutherford is a 25-year-old middle-order batter who has played six Twenty20s, but not since 2020, and Forde is a 21-year-old medium-pacer.

The team led by Shai Hope faces England on December 3 and 6 in Antigua, and on December 9 in Barbados.

Allrounder Justin Greaves was injured while Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran were unavailable because they were prioritizing other formats.

The West Indies and England then play five T20s.

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.

Related Topics

Shai Hope /

West Indies vs England

