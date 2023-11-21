MagazineBuy Print

Best batting performances in ICC World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: Here are the top five batting performances from the CWC 2023 in India.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glen Maxwell in action against Afghanistan during the ICC World Cup 2023.
Australia’s Glen Maxwell in action against Afghanistan during the ICC World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
Australia’s Glen Maxwell in action against Afghanistan during the ICC World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 came to an end with Australia defeating India by six wickets in the final in Ahmedabad to lift the title for the sixth time.

Australia’s run chase of 241 runs was powered by Travis Head who scored 137 runs to become only the seventh batter to score a century in a World Cup.

Head’s teammates Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner were also among the centurions in the tournament. In fact, three of the five highest scores in this World Cup were recorded by Aussie batters.

Here are the best batting performances from this World Cup:

Glenn Maxwell - 201* vs Afghanistan

When Maxwell walked out to bat, Australia was reeling at 49/4 in its chase of 292 runs. At 91/7, Australia was staring down the barrel., and Afghanistan prepared for a historic win

Maxwell, however, went on steadfast at the total, hammering sixes at will. He was handed multiple reprieves in his innings and he made the most of it by getting to the second-fastest double hundred in ODIs.

Together with Pat Cummins, Maxwell added 202 runs for the eighth wicket and ensured his side got home and sealed a semifinal berth.

Mitchell Marsh - 177* vs Bangladesh

Not much was at stake by the time Australia faced Bangladesh in the league stage. The Aussies were through to the semifinals was Bangladesh was looking for a consolation win in its final game.

Bangladesh had its tail up when it managed 306/8 after being asked to bat first. The early wicket of Travis Head further bolstered its hopes of a third win.

But Mitchell Marsh waltzed his way to 177 runs in 132 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and nine sixes to make light work of the run chase.

Quinton de Kock - 174 vs Bangladesh

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Bangladesh.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in action against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Quinton de Kock became the first wicket-keeper batter to score four hundreds in a World Cup edition. He scored 594 runs in the tournament to end as the third-highest run-getter.

The Bangladeshi bowlers came on the receiving end of Kock’s form and brutal hitting. His 174 off 140 deliveries consisted of 17 fours and seven maximums.

De Kock’s pyrotechnics helped the Proteas to 382 runs. Had it not been for Hasun Mahmud, who picked him in the 45th over, de Kock was on his way to a double century.

David Warner - 163 vs Pakistan

Australia’s turnaround in the World Cup after its two opening losses was led by the opening fireworks from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

The pair put that on display again as both got hundreds against Pakistan. While Marsh fell on 128, Warner continued past 150 and got to 163 runs off just 124 deliveries.

They added 259 runs for the opening wicket as Australia went on to set up a 368-run chase for Pakistan before winning the game by 62 runs.

Devon Conway - 152* vs England

New Zealand’s Devon Conway celebrates his hundred during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
New Zealand’s Devon Conway celebrates his hundred during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu
New Zealand’s Devon Conway celebrates his hundred during the opening match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji/The Hindu

Devon Conway provided the perfect start to the World Cup with his quick-fire 152 off 121 deliveries.

Conway and Rachin Ravindra stitched 283 runs for the second wicket, in the chase of 282, to inflict a crushing defeat on the defending champion.

