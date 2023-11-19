MagazineBuy Print

Mohammed Siraj gets emotional after World Cup final loss to Australia

The emotions were high as India’s Mohammed Siraj was seen crying after an excruciating loss to Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Siraj during the World Cup 2023 final against Australia.
India’s Mohammed Siraj during the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Siraj during the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The emotions were high as India’s Mohammed Siraj was seen crying after an excruciating loss to Australia in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Australia beat India by six wickets to lift its sixth World Cup, while India was denied its third World Cup silverware.

Australia handed India a defeat for the second time in the World Cup finals, the first being in 2003.

More to follow

