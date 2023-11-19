Most runs in a World Cup edition: Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit in top 10

Virat Kohli’s splendid World Cup campaign in 2023 saw him leapfrog compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup.
Sachin had scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition and held the top spot for 20 years.
India captain Rohit Sharma fell just three runs short of going past 600 runs back-to-back World Cup editions. He had scored 648 runs in 2019 and managed 597 in the current edition.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra entered the top 10 in this edition with his 578 runs in 10 innings. This was also the joint-most by a Kiwi batter in a single edition of the tournament.
Here is the list of most runs in a single World Cup edition:
|Player
|Edition
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|100/50
|Virat Kohli
|2023
|11
|765
|95.65
|3/6
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2003
|11
|673
|61.18
|1/6
|Matthew Hayden
|2007
|10
|659
|73.22
|3/1
|Rohit Sharma
|2019
|9
|648
|81.00
|5/1
|David Warner
|2019
|10
|647
|71.88
|3/3
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2019
|8
|606
|86.57
|2/5
|Rohit Sharma
|2023
|11
|597
|54.27
|1/3
|Quinton de Kock
|2023
|10
|594
|59.40
|4/0
|Kane Williamson
|2019
|9
|578
|82.57
|2/2
|Rachin Ravindra
|2023
|10
|578
|64.22
|3/2
