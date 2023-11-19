MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in a World Cup edition: Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit in top 10

ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 673 runs during the 2003 edition.

Nov 19, 2023

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final.
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Virat Kohli’s splendid World Cup campaign in 2023 saw him leapfrog compatriot Sachin Tendulkar for most runs scored in a single edition of the World Cup.

Sachin had scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition and held the top spot for 20 years.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final

India captain Rohit Sharma fell just three runs short of going past 600 runs back-to-back World Cup editions. He had scored 648 runs in 2019 and managed 597 in the current edition.

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra entered the top 10 in this edition with his 578 runs in 10 innings. This was also the joint-most by a Kiwi batter in a single edition of the tournament.

Here is the list of most runs in a single World Cup edition:

Player Edition Innings Runs Average 100/50
Virat Kohli 2023 11 765 95.65 3/6
Sachin Tendulkar 2003 11 673 61.18 1/6
Matthew Hayden 2007 10 659 73.22 3/1
Rohit Sharma 2019 9 648 81.00 5/1
David Warner 2019 10 647 71.88 3/3
Shakib Al Hasan 2019 8 606 86.57 2/5
Rohit Sharma 2023 11 597 54.27 1/3
Quinton de Kock 2023 10 594 59.40 4/0
Kane Williamson 2019 9 578 82.57 2/2
Rachin Ravindra 2023 10 578 64.22 3/2

