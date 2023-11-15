ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second

Mohammed Shami became the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup following his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami picked seven for 57 to register the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian.

Adam Zampa is second on the list with 22 wickets in nine matches, while Dilshan Madushanka is placed third with 21 wickets in nine games.

Bowler Mat Wickets Econ Average BBI Mohammed Shami (IND) 6 23 5.01 9.13 7/57 Adam Zampa (AUS) 9 22 5.26 18.90 4/8 Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 9 21 6.70 25.00 5/80 Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 10 18 3.98 18.33 4/39 Gerald Coetzee (SA) 7 18 6.40 19.38 4/44 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 9 18 5.93 26.72 5/54 Marco Jansen (SA) 8 17 6.41 24.41 3/31 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 10 16 4.25 22.18 5/33 Mitchell Santner (NZ) 10 16 4.84 28.06 5/59 Bas de Leede (NED) 9 16 7.26 30.43 4/62