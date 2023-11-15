MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second

Adam Zampa is second on the list with 22 wickets in nine matches, while Dilshan Madushanka is placed third with 21 wickets in nine games.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 22:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell.
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammed Shami became the highest wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup following his seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shami picked seven for 57 to register the best ODI bowling figures by an Indian.

Adam Zampa is second on the list with 22 wickets in nine matches, while Dilshan Madushanka is placed third with 21 wickets in nine games.

Bowler Mat Wickets Econ Average BBI
Mohammed Shami (IND) 6 23 5.01 9.13 7/57
Adam Zampa (AUS) 9 22 5.26 18.90 4/8
Dilshan Madushanka (SL) 9 21 6.70 25.00 5/80
Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 10 18 3.98 18.33 4/39
Gerald Coetzee (SA) 7 18 6.40 19.38 4/44
Shaheen Afridi (PAK) 9 18 5.93 26.72 5/54
Marco Jansen (SA) 8 17 6.41 24.41 3/31
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 10 16 4.25 22.18 5/33
Mitchell Santner (NZ) 10 16 4.84 28.06 5/59
Bas de Leede (NED) 9 16 7.26 30.43 4/62

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami records best bowling figures by India bowler in World Cups, picks seven wickets against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Kohli hundred, Shami 7/57 helps India to 70-run win vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami goes past Zaheer’s record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Union Berlin part ways with coach Fischer after losing run, appoint first female assistant coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohammed Shami records best bowling figures by India bowler in World Cups, picks seven wickets against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami goes past Zaheer’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shami becomes first bowler to pick four five-wicket hauls in World Cups during IND vs NZ
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kuldeep Yadav becomes India’s third-most successful spinner in ODI World Cups, surpasses Harbhajan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammed Shami records best bowling figures by India bowler in World Cups, picks seven wickets against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top wicket-takers after IND vs NZ semifinal; Shami on top, Zampa second
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ Highlights, ICC World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Kohli hundred, Shami 7/57 helps India to 70-run win vs New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most wickets for India in single edititon of ODI World Cup: Shami goes past Zaheer’s record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Union Berlin part ways with coach Fischer after losing run, appoint first female assistant coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment