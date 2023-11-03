MagazineBuy Print

NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

NED vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan match on Friday.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 07:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq (L) and Rashid Khan.
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq (L) and Rashid Khan. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq (L) and Rashid Khan. | Photo Credit: AFP

Netherlands will face Afghanistan is in its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Coming from two consecutive wins, Afghanistan will look continue its form and grab two more points to move up in the table.

The Dutch on the other side will look to win all its games with a better NRR in the current fixture.

NED vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 9
Netherlands won: 2
Afghanistan won: 7
Last result: Afghanistan won by 75 runs (Doha, 2022)
NED vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (NED) - 256/9 in 50 overs (Sharjah, 2012)
Lowest score (NED) - 156/1 in 26.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012)
Highest score (AFG)- 259/5 in 46.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012)
Lowest score (AFG) - 153 in 39.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012)
Highest individual score (NED) - Tom Cooper - 101 (155) (The Hague, 2010)
Highest individual score (AFG) - Mohammad Shahzad - 110 (111) (Amstelveen, 2011)
Best bowling figures (NED) - Peter Borren - 4/32 (Sharjah, 2012)
Best bowling figures (AFG) - Shapoor Zadran - 4/24 (Amstelveen, 2009)

MOST RUNS IN NED vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 6 312 52.00 82.75 110
Tom Cooper (NED) 4 249 83.00 69.94 101
Scott Edwards (NED) 3 208 69.33 75.36 86

MOST WICKETS IN NED vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI
Peter Borren (NED) 6 8 4.07 26.75 4/32
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG) 3 7 3.75 14.28 4/32
Tom Cooper (NED) 4 6 3.04 11.33 3/11

