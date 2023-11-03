NED vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: Netherlands vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets, World Cup results

Netherlands will face Afghanistan is in its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 fixture at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Coming from two consecutive wins, Afghanistan will look continue its form and grab two more points to move up in the table.

The Dutch on the other side will look to win all its games with a better NRR in the current fixture.

NED vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 9 Netherlands won: 2 Afghanistan won: 7 Last result: Afghanistan won by 75 runs (Doha, 2022)

NED vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (NED) - 256/9 in 50 overs (Sharjah, 2012) Lowest score (NED) - 156/1 in 26.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012) Highest score (AFG)- 259/5 in 46.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012) Lowest score (AFG) - 153 in 39.2 overs (Sharjah, 2012) Highest individual score (NED) - Tom Cooper - 101 (155) (The Hague, 2010) Highest individual score (AFG) - Mohammad Shahzad - 110 (111) (Amstelveen, 2011) Best bowling figures (NED) - Peter Borren - 4/32 (Sharjah, 2012) Best bowling figures (AFG) - Shapoor Zadran - 4/24 (Amstelveen, 2009)

MOST RUNS IN NED vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) 6 312 52.00 82.75 110 Tom Cooper (NED) 4 249 83.00 69.94 101 Scott Edwards (NED) 3 208 69.33 75.36 86

MOST WICKETS IN NED vs AFG ODIS