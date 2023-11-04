New Zealand recorded its biggest World Cup total when it posted 401 against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
It is the sixth-best total in World Cups and is also the highest total ever recorded in ODIs in Bengaluru.
Their previous best total in a World Cup game was 393 against West Indies in Wellington in 2015.
FOLLOW BLOG | NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN LIVE ACTION
New Zealand finished with 401 on the board - only the second instance of a team crossing the 400-run mark in the World Cup 2023.
South Africa has a record of scoring the biggest total in the World Cup when it scored 428 against Sri Lanka in Delhi.
The previous best World Cup score at Chinnawamy was 367 by Australia against Pakistan.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali crushes Stefanova to take sole lead
- NZ vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi sets unwanted record, concedes most runs in an innings by Pakistan bowler in World Cup history
- ENG vs AUS Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: Australia 64/2(14); Labuschagne, Smith look to stabilise; Streaming info
- New Zealand records its biggest World Cup total during Pakistan match
- ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Steve Smith completes 1000 WC runs during match vs England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE