New Zealand records its biggest World Cup total during Pakistan match

New Zealand recorded its biggest World Cup total when it posted 401 against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 14:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner in action.
New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand recorded its biggest World Cup total when it posted 401 against Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

It is the sixth-best total in World Cups and is also the highest total ever recorded in ODIs in Bengaluru.

Their previous best total in a World Cup game was 393 against West Indies in Wellington in 2015.

New Zealand finished with 401 on the board - only the second instance of a team crossing the 400-run mark in the World Cup 2023.

South Africa has a record of scoring the biggest total in the World Cup when it scored 428 against Sri Lanka in Delhi.

The previous best World Cup score at Chinnawamy was 367 by Australia against Pakistan.

