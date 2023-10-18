New Zealand and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.
NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
SQUADS
NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee
AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad
Latest on Sportstar
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
- Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
- Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
- Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
- Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE