MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads

NZ vs AFG prediction, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Get the Dream11 fantasy tips, predicted XI, and squads for the CWC23 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 07:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The New Zealand team during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan at MAC stadium in Chennai.
The New Zealand team during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan at MAC stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

The New Zealand team during a practice session ahead of its match against Afghanistan at MAC stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU

New Zealand and Afghanistan will take on each other in an ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the predicted lineups for both teams.

NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN PREDICTED XI

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN DREAM11 PREDICTION
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Devon Conway
Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Glenn Phillips
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)
Bowlers:Rashid Khan (vc), Trent Boult, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman
Team composition: NZ 6-5 AFG | Credits left: 9.5

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Will Young, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Tim Southee

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
  3. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs NED, World Cup 2023: Netherlands shocks South Africa to secure first win of tournament
    N. Sudarshan
  3. IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup: PCB files complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Pakistan players
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Shahidi points out team’s batting loopholes, Latham wary of Afghan bowling attack
    Mayank
  5. IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Aggressive Kohli stands out as India trains under lights in Pune
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
  3. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment