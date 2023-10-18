New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?

Afghanistan will look to ride the momentum gained after beating defending champion England, as it takes on New Zealand in the ICC World Cup at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Afghanistan will have its task cut out against the Kiwis, who are unbeaten in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 18.

What time will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.