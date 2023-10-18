MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?

NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on October 18 in Chennai.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 07:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan players Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during the practice session.
Afghanistan players Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during the practice session. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Afghanistan players Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan during the practice session. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

Afghanistan will look to ride the momentum gained after beating defending champion England, as it takes on New Zealand in the ICC World Cup at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Afghanistan will have its task cut out against the Kiwis, who are unbeaten in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

When will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, October 18.

What time will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

New Zealand /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast-bowling coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. SMAT 2023: Ashutosh Sharma hits record breaking half century as Railways defeats Arunachal Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. SMAT 2023: Punjab breaks record for the highest score ever by an Indian T20 team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gunathilaka’s ban lifted after acquittal in Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan, LIVE Streaming Info, ODI World Cup 2023: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
    Team Sportstar
  5. Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment