ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 08, 2023 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands’ Logan van Beek.
England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Logan van Beek. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands’ Logan van Beek. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England got its second win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after its 160-run triumph against Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376
3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861
4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338
7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885
8. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142
9. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160
10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 8 after England vs Netherlands)

