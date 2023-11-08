ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win

England got its second win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after its 160-run triumph against Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1. India (Q)
|8
|8
|0
|16
|+2.456
|2. South Africa (Q)
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+1.376
|3. Australia(Q)
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+0.861
|4. New Zealand
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.398
|5. Pakistan
|8
|4
|4
|8
|+0.036
|6. Afghanistan
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-0.338
|7. England (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.885
|8. Bangladesh (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.142
|9. Sri Lanka (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.160
|10. Netherlands (E)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.635
(Updated on November 8 after England vs Netherlands)
