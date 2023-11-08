ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs NED: England rises to 7th place after Netherlands win

England got its second win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after its 160-run triumph against Netherlands in Pune on Wednesday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456 2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376 3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861 4. New Zealand 8 4 4 8 +0.398 5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036 6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338 7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885 8. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142 9. Sri Lanka (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.160 10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 8 after England vs Netherlands)