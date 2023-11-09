ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs SL: New Zealand in driver’s seat for semis spot after thumping win over Sri Lanka

New Zealand boosted its chances of advancing to the semifinals of the World Cup with its five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456 2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376 3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861 4. New Zealand 9 5 4 10 +0.743 5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036 6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338 7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885 8. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142 9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419 10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 9 after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka)