ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs SL: New Zealand in driver’s seat for semis spot after thumping win over Sri Lanka

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Here is the latest points table update and team standings of the ongoing 50-over cricket World Cup in India during week five. 

Published : Nov 09, 2023 19:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

New Zealand boosted its chances of advancing to the semifinals of the World Cup with its five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate
1. India (Q) 8 8 0 16 +2.456
2. South Africa (Q) 8 6 2 12 +1.376
3. Australia(Q) 8 6 2 12 +0.861
4. New Zealand 9 5 4 10 +0.743
5. Pakistan 8 4 4 8 +0.036
6. Afghanistan 8 4 4 8 -0.338
7. England (E) 8 2 6 4 -0.885
8. Bangladesh (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.142
9. Sri Lanka (E) 9 2 7 4 -1.419
10. Netherlands (E) 8 2 6 4 -1.635

(Updated on November 9 after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka)

