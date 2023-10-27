PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in a nail-biting match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
PAK vs SA - List of results in World Cups
PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Aamer Sohail (PAK) - 111 (139) in Karachi in 1996
Haris Sohail (PAK) - 89 (59) in London in 2019
AB de Villiers (SA) - 77 (58) in Auckland in 2015
PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Azhar Mahmood (PAK) - 3/24 in Nottingham in 1999
Dale Steyn (SA) - 3/30 in Auckland in 2015
Rahat Ali (PAK) - 3/40 in Auckland in 2015
