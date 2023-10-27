MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

PAK vs SA: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Pakistan and South Africa.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 07:09 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Rahat Ali celebrates dismissing South Africa’s Faf du Plessis during the 2015 World Cup.
Pakistan’s Rahat Ali celebrates dismissing South Africa’s Faf du Plessis during the 2015 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Rahat Ali celebrates dismissing South Africa’s Faf du Plessis during the 2015 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in a nail-biting match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa ODI World Cup updates

PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP
Matches played: 6
Pakistan: 2
South Africa: 4
Last result: Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
PAK vs SA - List of results in World Cups
1992 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 20 runs in Brisbane
1996 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Karachi
1999 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in Nottingham
2015 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 29 runs in Auckland
2019 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs in London
2023 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in Chennai.

PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Aamer Sohail (PAK) - 111 (139) in Karachi in 1996

Haris Sohail (PAK) - 89 (59) in London in 2019

AB de Villiers (SA) - 77 (58) in Auckland in 2015

PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Azhar Mahmood (PAK) - 3/24 in Nottingham in 1999

Dale Steyn (SA) - 3/30 in Auckland in 2015

Rahat Ali (PAK) - 3/40 in Auckland in 2015

