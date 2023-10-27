PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup: Pakistan vs South Africa WC results, batting and bowling records

South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in a nail-biting match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

PAK vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN WORLD CUP Matches played: 6 Pakistan: 2 South Africa: 4 Last result: Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs

PAK vs SA - List of results in World Cups 1992 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 20 runs in Brisbane 1996 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Karachi 1999 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 3 wickets in Nottingham 2015 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 29 runs in Auckland 2019 - Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs in London 2023 - South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket in Chennai.

PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Aamer Sohail (PAK) - 111 (139) in Karachi in 1996

Haris Sohail (PAK) - 89 (59) in London in 2019

AB de Villiers (SA) - 77 (58) in Auckland in 2015

PAK vs SA AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Azhar Mahmood (PAK) - 3/24 in Nottingham in 1999

Dale Steyn (SA) - 3/30 in Auckland in 2015

Rahat Ali (PAK) - 3/40 in Auckland in 2015