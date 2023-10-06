PAK vs NED LIVE Toss Update, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Pakistan or Netherlands in Hyderabad?

Pakistan and the Netherlands will face off in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

In the seven ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won four games while the chasing side has won three. Teams winning the toss have gone on to win five of the seven previous games.

Pakistan has only won five tosses in the last 10 games and has managed three wins in the five matches where it has lost the coin flip. The Dutch have been luckier, winning seven tosses in their last 10 matches, but have only won three of those games.

PAKISTAN - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH - 3/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/5

vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by two wickets

vs IND: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 228 runs

vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets

vs IND: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - No Result

vs NEP: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 238 runs

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 59 runs

vs AFG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by one wicket

vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 142 runs

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by 47 runs

vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 102 runs

NETHERLANDS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/3