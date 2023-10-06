MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs NED LIVE Toss Update, World Cup 2023: Will coin flip favour Pakistan or Netherlands in Hyderabad?

PAK vs NED Toss Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Here is a look at how Pakistan and the Netherlands have fared at the toss in the recent past and how it has affected match results.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 11:27 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Pakistan meets Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Friday.
Pakistan meets Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Friday.
Pakistan meets Netherlands in an ODI World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Paul Kane

Pakistan and the Netherlands will face off in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

In the seven ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won four games while the chasing side has won three. Teams winning the toss have gone on to win five of the seven previous games.

PAK vs NED Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands predicted XI, squads, top fantasy picks

Pakistan has only won five tosses in the last 10 games and has managed three wins in the five matches where it has lost the coin flip. The Dutch have been luckier, winning seven tosses in their last 10 matches, but have only won three of those games.

PAKISTAN - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH - 3/5

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/5

  • vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by two wickets
  • vs IND: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 228 runs
  • vs BAN: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by seven wickets
  • vs IND: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - No Result
  • vs NEP: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 238 runs
  • vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 59 runs
  • vs AFG: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by one wicket
  • vs AFG: Won the toss - chose to bat - Won by 142 runs
  • vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Won by 47 runs
  • vs NZ: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 102 runs

NETHERLANDS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS (LAST 10 ODIS)

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: WON MATCH 3/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: WON MATCH 1/3

  • vs SL: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by 128 runs
  • vs SCO: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by four wickets
  • vs OMA: Lost the toss - forced to bat - Won by 74 runs (D/L)
  • vs SL: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by 21 runs
  • vs WI: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Tied (NED won in Super Over)
  • vs NEP: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by seven wickets
  • vs USA: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Won by five wickets
  • vs ZIM: Won the toss - chose to bowl - Lost by six wickets
  • vs ZIM: Won the toss - chose to bat - Lost by seven wickets
  • vs ZIM: Lost the toss - forced to bowl - Lost by one run

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England /

New Zealand

