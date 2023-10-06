ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs; Pakistan vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets

Pakistan will face Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.
The two teams have locked horns in just six ODIs since 1996, when they first met at the World Cup in Lahore. Their next World Cup encounter came in 2003 after a Champions Trophy game in 2002.
After the 2003 World Cup game, Pakistan and Netherlands next met in an ODI 19 years later - in 2022. While Pakistan swept the three-match bilateral series 3-0, the Dutch pushed it close. Pakistan won the first and second ODI by narrow margins of 16 and nine runs, respectively. \
Here are the overall stats and records in ODIs between Pakistan and Netherlands:
PAK VS NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
PAK VS NED - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
PAK VS NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NED ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|3
|222
|74.00
|80.72
|91
|Tom Cooper (NED)
|3
|193
|64.33
|82.83
|66
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|3
|138
|46.00
|85.18
|109
MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NED ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Naseem Shah (PAK)
|3
|10
|4.26
|11.10
|5/33
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|3
|7
|2.56
|8.42
|4/26
|Haris Rauf (PAK)
|2
|6
|4.83
|13.83
|3/16
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
NETHERLANDS
