ICC World Cup 2023: PAK vs NED head-to-head record in ODIs; Pakistan vs Netherlands stats, most runs, wickets

PAK vs NED: Here are all the stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 08:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Netherlands players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ THE HINDU
Netherlands players during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/ THE HINDU

Pakistan will face Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The two teams have locked horns in just six ODIs since 1996, when they first met at the World Cup in Lahore. Their next World Cup encounter came in 2003 after a Champions Trophy game in 2002.

Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq is being treated by the team physiotherapist during a 1996 World Cup match against Holland (Netherlands) in Lahore. Photo: N. Sridharan
Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq is being treated by the team physiotherapist during a 1996 World Cup match against Holland (Netherlands) in Lahore. Photo: N. Sridharan | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/ The Hindu
Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq is being treated by the team physiotherapist during a 1996 World Cup match against Holland (Netherlands) in Lahore. Photo: N. Sridharan | Photo Credit: N. Sridharan/ The Hindu

After the 2003 World Cup game, Pakistan and Netherlands next met in an ODI 19 years later - in 2022. While Pakistan swept the three-match bilateral series 3-0, the Dutch pushed it close. Pakistan won the first and second ODI by narrow margins of 16 and nine runs, respectively. \

Here are the overall stats and records in ODIs between Pakistan and Netherlands:

PAK VS NED HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 6
Pakistan won: 6
Netherlands won: 0
Last result: Pakistan won by nine runs (Rotterdam; Aug. 2022)
PAK VS NED - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1996: Pakistan won by eight wickets (Lahore)
2003: Pakistan won by 97 runs (Paarl)
PAK VS NED - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
PAK (highest score) vs NED: 314/6 (50) - PAK won by 16 runs (2022)
PAK (lowest score) vs NED: 206 (49.4) - PAK won by nine runs (2022)
NED (highest score) vs PAK: 298/8 (50) - NED lost by 16 runs (2022)
NED (lowest score) vs PAK: 136 (50) - NED lost by nine wickets (2002)
PAK (highest individual score) vs NED: Fakhar Zaman 109 (109)
PAK (best bowling) vs NED: Naseem Shah 5/33 (10)
NED (highest individual score) vs PAK: Bas de Leede 89 (120)
NED (best bowling) vs PAK: Bas de Leede 3/50 (9)

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NED ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Babar Azam (PAK) 3 222 74.00 80.72 91
Tom Cooper (NED) 3 193 64.33 82.83 66
Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 3 138 46.00 85.18 109

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NED ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Naseem Shah (PAK) 3 10 4.26 11.10 5/33
Waqar Younis (PAK) 3 7 2.56 8.42 4/26
Haris Rauf (PAK) 2 6 4.83 13.83 3/16
THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
NETHERLANDS
Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

