Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming Info, ICC World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SA match today?

PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Check the live streaming and broadcast details for Pakistan vs South Africa match on October 27 in Chennai.

Published : Oct 27, 2023 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai, India, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai, India, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi attends a practice session ahead of their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Chennai, India, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Friday. South Africa will look to continue its winning run in this tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Follow | PAK vs SA live score

PAK vs SA Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa -Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

When will PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Friday, October 27.

What time will PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match begin?

The Pakistan vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be held at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

Where can one watch PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch live streaming of PAK vs SA ODI World Cup 2023 match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

