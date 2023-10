Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, World Cup 2023: Playing XI updates, PAK vs SL fantasy team, squads

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the Match No. 8 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan started its World Cup campaign with a dominating win against Netherlands while Sri Lanka succumbed to a massive loss against South Africa.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Kusal Perera, Patthum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy team - World Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan Batters: Babar Azam, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Maheesh Theekshana Team Composition: PAK 6-5 SL | Credits left: 8.5

PAK vs SL squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.