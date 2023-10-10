Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming info, World Cup 2023: When and where to watch PAK vs SL match today?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will square off in the Match No. 8 of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pakistan started its World Cup campaign with a dominating win against Netherlands while Sri Lanka succumbed to a massive loss against South Africa.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live streaming info

When will PAK vs SL World Cup match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played on Tuesday, October 10.

What time will PAK vs SL World Cup match begin?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will PAK vs SL World Cup match take place?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast PAK vs SL World Cup match Live?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Where to watch Live streaming of PAK vs SL World Cup match?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.