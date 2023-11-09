MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25

The left-hander went past Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs at the 1996 World Cup during New Zealand’s match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 17:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action.
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup before turning 25 during his side’s match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The left-hander went past Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs at the 1996 World Cup. He was 23 years old at the time. Ravindra went past the run haul with a clip off Maheesh Theekshana in the second innings of the match.

Before the game on Thursday, Ravindra had accumulated 523 runs in eight innings at an average of 74.71. Ravindra struck three hundreds and two fifties and was the leading Kiwi run-scorer in the World Cup.

During the innings, Ravindra also went past Jonny Bairstow for the most runs in a maiden World Cup edition. Bairstow had managed 532 runs in 11 innings during the 2019 edition when England won the title.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 65/0 (9); Conway, Ravindra off to flying start in 172 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in maiden World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  5. PCB accepts chief selector Inzamam’s resignation as rift grows
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in maiden World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs SL: Theekshana, Madushanka register Sri Lanka’s highest 10th wicket partnership in World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup 2023: ‘We pride ourselves on being able to evolve and grow,’ says Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes on England’s performance - ‘We have played crap’
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 65/0 (9); Conway, Ravindra off to flying start in 172 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, November 9
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in maiden World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  5. PCB accepts chief selector Inzamam’s resignation as rift grows
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment