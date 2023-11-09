NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup before age 25

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring most runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup before turning 25 during his side’s match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The left-hander went past Tendulkar’s record of 523 runs at the 1996 World Cup. He was 23 years old at the time. Ravindra went past the run haul with a clip off Maheesh Theekshana in the second innings of the match.

Before the game on Thursday, Ravindra had accumulated 523 runs in eight innings at an average of 74.71. Ravindra struck three hundreds and two fifties and was the leading Kiwi run-scorer in the World Cup.

During the innings, Ravindra also went past Jonny Bairstow for the most runs in a maiden World Cup edition. Bairstow had managed 532 runs in 11 innings during the 2019 edition when England won the title.