NZ vs SL: Rachin Ravindra breaks record for most runs in maiden World Cup edition

Rachin Ravindra broke Jonny Bairstow’s record for most runs in maiden World Cup edition during New Zealand’s match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow had managed 532 runs in 11 innings during the 2019 edition when England won the title. The Kiwi batter got past the record in his ninth essay of this World Cup.

Before the game on Thursday, Ravindra had accumulated 523 runs in eight innings at an average of 74.71. Ravindra struck three hundreds and two fifties and was the leading Kiwi run-scorer in the World Cup.

Earlier in the innings, Ravindra also went past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a World Cup edition before the age of 25. The Indian batter had scored 523 runs in the 1996 World Cup before Ravindra bettered the tally in 2023.