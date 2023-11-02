MagazineBuy Print

Robin Uthappa: India needs one game that will mellow its 2023 ODI World Cup campaign

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that India can go on to win the 2023 World Cup, but a loss in the league stage might help get the permutations and combinations back in place.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 07:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 05: Robin Uthappa of India hits out during the 6th NatWest ODI between England and India at the Oval on September 5, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)
Robin Uthappa backs India to win the ICC World Cup 2023 at home but issues a warning with the Rohit Sharma-led side yet to lose a match in this edition.

The former India cricketer believes that India can go on to win the World Cup, but a loss in the league stage can help get the permutations and combinations back in place.

“It’s so heart-warming to watch the current lot and perform so well and as a fan of Indian cricket and being an Indian citizen it makes you feel so proud to watch them perform so well in every aspect of the game.

Speaking on Sportstar’s series with veteran batter WV Raman, Uthappa said that the current Indian bowling unit excites him with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj gunning through batting line-ups.

“Batting, bowling, fielding and the fast bowling is a delight to watch. To watch Kuldeep and Jaddu bowl is a delight and to have someone like an Ashwin there is a delight to watch,” he said.

“The 2011 World Cup went through hiccups, and I am a believer in the law of averages. The same happened during the 2014 IPL that we won, and I feel we need one game that would just mellow us down a bit and humble us a little bit. If you look at New Zealand, they have mellowed down a bit and are looking for an upswing. Australia had a very slow start, but they are coming back very strong. South Africa has also found momentum,” he added.

Robin Uthappa /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

WV Raman

