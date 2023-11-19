IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sangakkara in most runs in ICC World Cups list, moves into 4th place in overall list

India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara in the list of most runs in ODI World Cups during the 2023 final against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit started the match just four short of Sangakkara’s tally of 1532 in 39 innings.

The India skipper moved fourth in the overall list, with compatriots Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Ricky Ponting ahead of him. Before the final, Rohit had 1528 runs in 27 innings at an average of 61.12 and a strike rate of 104.51.

In the 2023 edition, Rohit has scored 550 runs in 10 innings. He also holds the record for the most hundreds (7) in the quadrenndial tournament.

Rohit departed for 47 runs off 31 deliveries while trying to take on Glenn Maxwell which took his tally to 1575 runs.