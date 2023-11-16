MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records

AUS vs SA: Find all the records, results and stats from ODI World Cup matches between Australia and South Africa.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 07:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s David Warner bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of its semi-final match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens
Australia's David Warner bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of its semi-final match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens | Photo Credit: AFP
Australia’s David Warner bowls in the nets during a practice session ahead of its semi-final match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday.

The winner will take on India in the tournament final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the ODI World Cups:

SA vs AUS H2H in WORLD CUP
Matches played - 7
Australia - 3
South Africa - 3
Tie - 1
Last result - South Africa won by 134 runs in 2023 in Lucknow
SA vs AUS - List of results in World Cups
1992 - South Africa beat Australia by nine wickets in Sydney
1999 - Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Leeds
1999 - Match tied in Birmingham
2007 - Australia beat South Africa by 83 runs in Basseterre
2007 - Australia beat South Africa by seven wickets in Gros Islet
2019 - South Africa won by 10 runs in 2019 in Manchester
2023 - South Africa won by 134 runs in 2023 in Lucknow

SA vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES

David Warner 122 vs South Africa in Manchester in 2019

Steve Waugh 120* vs South Africa in Leeds in 1999

Quinton de Kock 109 vs Australia in Lucknow in 2023

SA vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES

Shaun Pollock 5/36 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999

Shane Warne 4/29 vs South Africa in Birmingham in 1999

Allan Donald 4/32 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999

