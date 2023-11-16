SA vs AUS head-to-head in ODI World Cup: Australia vs South Africa WC results and records

South Africa will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday.
The winner will take on India in the tournament final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.
Here are head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the ODI World Cups:
SA vs AUS H2H in WORLD CUP
SA vs AUS - List of results in World Cups
SA vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES
David Warner 122 vs South Africa in Manchester in 2019
Steve Waugh 120* vs South Africa in Leeds in 1999
Quinton de Kock 109 vs Australia in Lucknow in 2023
SA vs AUS AT ODI WORLD CUP - BEST BOWLING FIGURES
Shaun Pollock 5/36 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999
Shane Warne 4/29 vs South Africa in Birmingham in 1999
Allan Donald 4/32 vs Australia in Birmingham in 1999
