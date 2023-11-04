MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Steve Smith completes 1000 WC runs during match vs England

Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh are the other four batters to have achieved this milestone for Australia.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 14:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
NEW DELHI, 25/10/2023. Australian batsman Steve Smith plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday October 25, 2023. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu
NEW DELHI, 25/10/2023. Australian batsman Steve Smith plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday October 25, 2023. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
NEW DELHI, 25/10/2023. Australian batsman Steve Smith plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday October 25, 2023. Photo : R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Steve Smith became the fifth Australian batter to aggregate 1000 runs in ODI World Cups during the World Cup 2023 match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE | England vs Australia updates

Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh are the other four batters to have achieved this milestone for Australia.

Smith breached the 1000-run mark in his 27th World Cup inning, with an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 89.04.

The 34-year-old made his ODI World Cup debut during the 2011 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Ahmedabad where he scored 11 runs from four balls.

Smith scored his first World Cup century during the 2015 edition against India at Sydney, which remains his only World Cup century to date.

He aggregated 402 runs in the 2015 World Cup and played a crucial knock in the final as Australia won its fifth World Cup, its first at home.

