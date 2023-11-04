ENG vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Steve Smith completes 1000 WC runs during match vs England

Steve Smith became the fifth Australian batter to aggregate 1000 runs in ODI World Cups during the World Cup 2023 match against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Ricky Ponting, David Warner, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh are the other four batters to have achieved this milestone for Australia.
Smith breached the 1000-run mark in his 27th World Cup inning, with an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 89.04.
The 34-year-old made his ODI World Cup debut during the 2011 World Cup against Zimbabwe in Ahmedabad where he scored 11 runs from four balls.
Smith scored his first World Cup century during the 2015 edition against India at Sydney, which remains his only World Cup century to date.
He aggregated 402 runs in the 2015 World Cup and played a crucial knock in the final as Australia won its fifth World Cup, its first at home.
