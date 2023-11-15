Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds

Indian batter Virat Kohli became the first to score 50 ODI hundreds, during his side’s World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli got to the landmark with a double against Kiwi bowler Lockie Ferguson.

Ahead of his ton against the Black Caps today, Kohli was level with Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds at the top of the list.

During his knock today, Kohli also broke Sachin’s record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition.

This was also Kohli’s eighth fifty+ knock of the ongoing World Cup, the most anyone has ever managed in a single edition of the tournament. He went past the record of seven fifty+ knocks, previously jointly held by Sachin (2003) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (2019).

The Indian No.3 batter also went past Australia’s Ricky Ponting for most ODI runs during his record-breaking ton.